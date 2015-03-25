Northampton without skipper Dylan Hartley against Bath

England and Northampton captain Dylan Hartley will miss Saints' Aviva Premiership clash against unbeaten Bath on Friday.

But Northampton say that Hartley, who has a hand injury, and flanker Tom Wood (shoulder) are "anticipated to be in training next week."

Hartley, who scored a try when Saints saw off Leicester last weekend, is replaced by Mikey Haywood, with Courtney Lawes leading the side.

Northampton, despite toppling Tigers and having a strong home record against Bath, face a tough task halting opponents that have beaten Leicester and Saracens this season.

Bath rugby director Todd Blackadder said: "I think it's an exciting challenge.

"They (Northampton) are a good team, and our challenge is to keep replicating the same performance.

"We need to go there and start really physical, and if we do that then the mindset will be right. We have got to turn up mentally."

Changes from the side that accounted for Saracens include starts for Bath's ex-Northampton scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i and England international flanker Sam Underhill, who makes a first-team debut after joining from the Ospreys.

Champions Exeter could move top of the Premiership on Friday if they beat Worcester at Sixways.

A Chiefs victory - and Bath losing at Northampton - would see them move into pole position during a busy opening month of Premiership action.

While Exeter recovered from losing against Gloucester to see off London Irish in bonus point fashion last weekend, Worcester face a second tough clash in six days after losing at home to Wasps, which followed a comprehensive defeat against Newcastle.

Chiefs rugby director Rob Baxter said: "What I am pleased about from our perspective is so far we have done what I have challenged the players to do, which is to keep the season in their own hands.

"I think the Irish game vindicated that a lot of what we did against Gloucester was pretty good.

"We didn't come in after that (Gloucester) match or in our first meeting on the Monday and lay into the players about a poor performance, simply because everything showed us - both the stats out of the game and the physical markers, plus what we saw on the night as a coaching staff - that we had gone there and worked very hard.

"Could we have been a little bit more accurate in the work we did? Yes, we could.

"Anyone who was there will know we had a number of opportunities that normally we would have taken, plus we let in a fairly soft try and one dubious one, but a lot of what we did was pretty good.

"Against Irish, we were better in a lot of the areas we raised and that allowed us to control large parts of the game.

"It was then nice for me to come in at half-time last week, after a pretty good start to the game, and say to the players to just go out and enjoy what you do. That's a very satisfying feeling to have from a coaching perspective."

Irish are also in action on Friday, tackling the winless Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Source: PA

