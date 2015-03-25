Nick Kennedy: London Irish back where they belong after promotion to Premiership

Nick Kennedy believes London Irish are back where they belong after sealing promotion to the Aviva Premiership by beating Yorkshire Carnegie 84-66 over two legs in the Championship final.

Leading 29-18 following last week's first leg at Headingley, Irish completed the job with a 55-48 triumph at the Madejski Stadium as Alex Lewington and Brendan McKibbin dotted down twice each and Tommy Bell booted 25 points from the tee.

Twelve months ago, the Exiles were left heartbroken as they were relegated to the second tier after a 19-year stay in the Premiership but director of rugby Kennedy insisted they are ready for a return to the big time.

"My overriding emotions are relief and happiness," said Kennedy, who was a player at the club when London Irish made the Premiership final back in 2009.

"We did make it hard work but Yorkshire came out swinging and scored more points here than any other team has.

"We're delighted to be back in the Premiership, which is where the club belongs.

"We expected them to come out like they did. They're very well-coached and we knew it would be tight.

"We wished it had been easy but we could never let up for 80 minutes.

"It was a big, big occasion and the pressure is always going to take its toll on certain aspects.

"It was extremely high stakes and everything bubbled over a little bit (front-rowers Charlie Beech and Ben Franks were sent off for punching each other)."

Carnegie battled valiantly despite always being behind on aggregate and ultimately ran in an impressive six tries on the evening.

Director of rugby Bryan Redpath wants his side to try and take the positives from their defeat.

"Over the season, and over the two legs, the best team won - it's as simple as that," said Redpath.

"We didn't execute under pressure and they executed better under pressure.

"That's what happens when there are little things that you take for granted from Monday to Friday - they bite you on the bum.

"Hopefully the boys will learn from the experience over the two legs and losing to a Premiership outfit."

Source: PA

