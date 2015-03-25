 
Newcastle to play Aviva Premiership fixture at St James' Park

21 November 2017 01:24

Aviva Premiership club Newcastle will play a league game at the city's St James' Park this season.

The Falcons announced that their Premiership clash against Northampton on March 24 will take place at Newcastle United's 52,000-capacity stadium, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

St James' Park staged three matches during Rugby World Cup 2015, has hosted three Super League Magic Weekends and will be the venue for the 2019 European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals.

The game will be preceded by a match between Newcastle University and Northumbria University.

"We have set ourselves a target of 20,000 tickets sold for what will be a great day at a fantastic venue, one which has already shown itself to be more than capable of hosting top rugby events," Newcastle Falcons managing director Mick Hogan said.

Falcons rugby director Dean Richards added: "The passion for sport in our region and the commitment from the public in supporting major sporting events is second to none, and it will be a memorable day which people will want to be part of.

"I was working at Harlequins when they began a similar initiative of playing a game at Twickenham every season, and they really are great occasions."

Source: PA

