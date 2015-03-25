Newcastle flanker Mark Wilson might miss his son's birth to play for England

Having waited a decade to play for his country, not even the imminent birth of his first son was going to stop Newcastle flanker Mark Wilson winning his first England cap.

Wilson's wife Amy is expecting their second child back home in Newcastle while he prepares to make his debut against Argentina in the first Test in San Juan on Saturday evening.

"My son is due at the end of the month," he said. "It's one of those where it could be any time now but I couldn't turn down the opportunity to come here.

"It's something I've been waiting for and working towards for a long time. She understands that and she was the first one to say 'go ahead and enjoy it'. I know that she's right behind that decision.

"My girl, who is nearly three, was three weeks early but they always say boys are a bit more chilled out and kind of laze around but we'll see."

Wilson's commitment has been praised by captain Dylan Hartley, who is delighted to get the chance to play alongside the Falcons workhorse.

"Wils has had a great season up there with Newcastle and he's expecting a child this week or next so he's made the choice to be with the team," Hartley said.

"For me that's quite impressive. He wants to be here and take his opportunity.

"I know from playing against him, he's a very honest player, a really good guy to have around. He's a workhorse, annoying to play against, so to have him in the side's a good thing. I'm glad he's got his shot."

Wilson, called up for the two-match tour in the absence of a host of British and Irish Lions, gets his chance because former England captain Chris Robshaw has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

He is one of four new faces in Eddie Jones' starting line-up, with another seven uncapped players on the bench, as England look to bounce back from their defeat by Ireland in the last match of the Six Nations, which ended an 18-match winning run under Jones.

"I'm 27 and it's something I've been striving for since I became a professional rugby player," Wilson added. "I think any young Englishman who plays the sport wants to go on and represent his country.

"To be finally given the opportunity is something I'm really looking forward to and I can't wait for Saturday."

Source: PA

