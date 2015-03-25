 
New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

30 June 2017 06:09

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and potentially-decisive individual battles.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the key contests.

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS (New Zealand) v OWEN FARRELL (Lions)

Ben Te'o did a fine job of keeping the dangerous Williams largely in check during last Saturday's first Test, but Te'o is on the bench this time around, with Lions head coach Warren Gatland opting for Farrell at 12 and Johnny Sexton in the fly-half position. Farrell does not have the physicality of Te'o, and he can expect Williams to come at him as the All Blacks target an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Farrell has a superb big-match temperament and he will need all that experience this weekend.

BEAUDEN BARRETT (New Zealand) v JOHNNY SEXTON (Lions)

All Blacks playmaker Barrett produced a majestic performance in Auckland last Saturday, kicking 15 points and continuing to excel after he moved from fly-half to full-back as replacement for an injured Ben Smith. Saturday's forecasted wet weather for Wellington might dilute his attacking threat, but the Lions know they cannot give him an inch of space. Ireland star Sexton, meanwhile, takes the number 10 shirt off Farrell, entrusted with delivering game-management of the highest class and kicking accurately out of hand. He is more than up to the job.

SAM WHITELOCK (New Zealand) v ALUN WYN JONES (Lions)

Together with Brodie Retallick, Whitelock forges unquestionably the finest second-row partnership in Test rugby, having carved out a reputation for his remarkable consistency, work-rate and lineout expertise during an 86-cap Test career. Wales captain Jones, meanwhile, was considered fortunate by many to keep his place this time round following a below-par display in Auckland. He is, though, capable of discovering his best form and the Lions will need a major contribution from him as they look to prevent New Zealand from overpowering them up-front for a second successive week.

KIERAN READ (New Zealand) v SAM WARBURTON (Lions)

The rival captains have huge roles to play on Saturday. All Blacks number eight Read was in scintillating form at Eden Park on his first appearance following a long injury lay-off, inspiring his team through a blistering display. Lions skipper Warburton was on the bench in Auckland, but he starts this weekend alongside Sean O'Brien and Taulupe Faletau in the back-row. The Lions are looking for an infinitely greater physical presence at the critical breakdown area and world-class operator Warburton could be the player to provide it.

