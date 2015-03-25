New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and potentially-decisive individual battles.

Here, we look at the some of the key contests.

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS (New Zealand) v BEN TE'O (Lions)

Master midfield off-loader Williams is among the most potent attacking threats in world rugby. A former rugby league star who also became a champion boxer, Williams' power and trickery is likely to keep the Lions defence on red alert. Auckland-born England international Te'o also made his name in rugby league before switching codes, and even though he has won just eight caps, he has taken to the union code impressively, combining raw strength with deft handling skills. A bone-crunching confrontation awaits.

BEAUDEN BARRETT (New Zealand) v OWEN FARRELL (Lions)

Fly-half Barrett is the computer hard-drive for New Zealand's often scintillating attacking game. The current world player of the year, Barrett's mesmeric running and kicking game have highlighted him taking over the number 10 shirt from All Blacks superstar Dan Carter. In Farrell, though, the Lions possess an unflappable character of steely precision who rarely makes a mistake. The bigger the game, the more influential he often becomes.

JOE MOODY (New Zealand) v TADHG FURLONG (Lions)

All Blacks prop Moody, a former wrestling bronze medallist at the junior Commonwealth Games, is likely to have his hands full with Lions tighthead Furlong. Both players are in the relatively early stages of their international careers - Moody has 24 caps, compared with Furlong's 18 - but Furlong looks to be a much stronger player and he could help give the Lions scrum dominance as they look to build on some impressive set-piece performances during the New Zealand tour. Furlong has a burgeoning reputation that might take another significant step this weekend.

KIERAN READ (New Zealand) v TAULUPE FALETAU (Lions)

New Zealand are boosted by the return to action of their 97 times-capped skipper, who has not played for eight weeks after breaking his thumb while on Super Rugby duty with the Crusaders. Read's world-class quality is well documented, but his number eight rival Faletau has arguably been the Lions' best player on the tour so far. Incredibly consistent and strong in all areas of his game, the Wales international is in majestic form and likely to play a major role as the Lions target a first victory over the All Blacks since 1993.

Source: PA

