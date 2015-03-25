New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - analysis of teams for third Test

Resisting the temptation to tinker with a victorious British and Irish Lions squad represents the latest in Warren Gatland's career-long string of bold selection calls.

The Lions boss's hard-nosed decisions have underpinned his hugely successful coaching career - and he has produced another in naming an unchanged squad for Saturday's Test series decider against New Zealand.

Liam Williams' fitness after a leg issue clearly helped Gatland's cause in opting to stick rather than twist, having retained the entire group which pulled off the edgy 24-21 win over the All Blacks in Saturday's second Test in Wellington.

But the Lions chief could so easily have sought to freshen up his resources by restoring Ben Te'o to the starting XV, or including the likes of Iain Henderson on the bench.

From dropping Brian O'Driscoll for the decisive third Test in Australia four years ago, to omitting tour captain Sam Warburton from the first All Blacks clash in this series, Gatland has never shirked the big decisions.

Gatland was vindicated for dropping O'Driscoll in 2013 when the Lions wrapped up the series with a 41-16 triumph, but the tourists lost the first New Zealand Test 30-15 in Warburton's absence.

The Lions boss then rolled the dice for the second Test by pairing Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell in midfield, and demoting the excellent Ben Te'o to the bench.

The gamble paid off in the dramatic Wellington win - helped in no small measure, of course, by Sonny Bill Williams' red card. The very man who could have caused the Sexton-Farrell axis the most defensive discomfort was sent from the field with almost an hour to play.

There can be no doubting the Lions' fine work in conjuring two smart tries to sink the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

But a fired-up, angry - and 15-man - New Zealand outfit could well prove a different proposition in the weekend's third and final Test.

And so the Sexton-Farrell axis will be severely tested in defence once again, especially with the hosts opting to start Ngani Laumape at 12 in the absence of banned centre Williams.

Gatland knows full well the All Blacks will once again send direct runners straight over the top in a bid to bisect his twin playmakers of Sexton and Farrell.

Just as with the second Test, he will challenge flankers Warburton and Sean O'Brien to help the two inside backs deny the All Blacks a gain-line romp.

Both Sexton and Farrell are wholehearted defenders who never lack for grit, and can be relied upon to throw everything at their latest defensive battle.

Te'o bullied Williams into submission in the first Test - but the All Blacks played around that and still triumphed with something to spare.

The England battering ram is still on the bench for 20 minutes of madcap ball-carrying at the death if required.

But in retaining the Sexton-Farrell combination, Gatland has acted just as bravely for the third Test selection as he did the second.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.