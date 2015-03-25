New Zealand rub shoulders with sailor Peter Burling ahead of final Lions Test

The All Blacks have "rubbed shoulders" with America's Cup-winning helmsman Peter Burling as they prepare for a Test series decider against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

Burling, fresh from helping Team New Zealand win sailing's most famous trophy in Bermuda, was part of a rain-drenched victory parade through central Auckland on Thursday.

And the All Blacks were keen to pass on congratulations at Friday's captain's run ahead of facing their own date with destiny at Eden Park this weekend.

"It was pretty cool," New Zealand skipper Kieran Read said, ahead of winning his 100th cap.

"He is a good man. We've had him in before, and the guys are pretty pumped about what his team could do with the America's Cup, bringing it back, and we just wanted to congratulate him.

"It was cool to bring him in. He is a big fan, we just rubbed shoulders. That's what it is about."

The All Blacks were stunned by a series-levelling Lions victory in Wellington last weekend, losing 24-21 after star centre Sonny Bill Williams was sent off midway through the first-half.

It means the world champions must win on Saturday to avoid a first series loss against the Lions since 1971, while it is 80 years since New Zealand went 1-0 up in a three-match contest and ended up suffering overall defeat.

"We weren't really happy with the way we played last week, so certainly we've got to make a change," number eight Read added.

"It is a pretty exciting challenge. It doesn't get better than playing at Eden Park in what, in a sense, is a final. So it's a pretty awesome opportunity.

"It (pressure) has ramped up a little bit, which is expected.

"There are a few guys who are used to it, so you have to impart your knowledge about what these moments do mean to teams, and the way we can do that is embrace it.

"As a rugby player, these are the moments you want to be involved in, on the biggest stage, and, as I said, we are looking forward to the game, the task that is ahead of us. We can't wait for it.

"I think you come off a loss and there is a bit of edge around, and guys want to get back out there and have another crack. Fortunately, we've got that opportunity.

"And the reality is we know what's coming up, it's a three-match series, and this was always going to be the case if we lost one of those first two games."

The tourists could end up with more fans in Eden Park than New Zealand, such is the staggering level of their support, and it is not lost on Read, who is a big advocate of the Lions concept.

"I think it lends to an awesome atmosphere," he said. "I would love the All Black fans to be as loud and as patriotic and to sing and things like that, and if they can come on Saturday and bring that, it would be awesome.

"As a kid, you see these tours, and as a professional rugby player, being involved has been fantastic.

"The amount of support that has been around from the home unions coming over, it's been awesome to see.

"For a player walking down the street, the Lions fans are pretty passionate and they love it. They wish you luck, which is cool. So it's a big part of the calendar, and it would be very sad if this was the last to come to New Zealand.

"I will be rocking up tomorrow and I will have a few butterflies in the stomach. But overriding that is the excitement of why you do this. I don't get sick of pulling on the jersey and going out there and playing, so I can't wait."

And when the battle is over, there will be a chance for All Blacks and Lions players to socialise together, an old-school tradition that Read will relish.

"I think there is an after-match (function), so I am looking forward to that," he added.

"It's something that is kind of a little bit lost, but it's awesome to have the odd chat with the Lions boys and the guys we play against. I certainly still love that part of the game."

Source: PA

