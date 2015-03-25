 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

New Zealand rack up century of points in crushing Hong Kong at Women's World Cup

13 August 2017 05:08

Portia Woodman ran in eight tries as New Zealand Women thrashed World Cup Pool A minnows Hong Kong 121-0 at Billings Park in Dublin.

The All Blacks scored 19 tries in total against their overwhelmed opponents, with winger Woodman running riot with six in the second half, while centre Theresa Fitzpatrick touched down twice.

Scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge, who also went over, kicked 13 conversions and there were also tries for winger Carla Hohepa, number eight Charmaine McMenamin, centre Chelsea Alley, full-back Hazel Tubic, prop Sosoli Talawadua, flanker Lesley Ketu, plus substitutes Kelly Brazier and Stacey Waaka.

But New Zealand, who beat Wales 44-12 in their opening group game on Wednesday, failed to beat their own World Cup record score, which is 134-6 against Germany in 1998.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.