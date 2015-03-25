New Zealand rack up century of points in crushing Hong Kong at Women's World Cup

Portia Woodman ran in eight tries as New Zealand Women thrashed World Cup Pool A minnows Hong Kong 121-0 at Billings Park in Dublin.

The All Blacks scored 19 tries in total against their overwhelmed opponents, with winger Woodman running riot with six in the second half, while centre Theresa Fitzpatrick touched down twice.

Scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge, who also went over, kicked 13 conversions and there were also tries for winger Carla Hohepa, number eight Charmaine McMenamin, centre Chelsea Alley, full-back Hazel Tubic, prop Sosoli Talawadua, flanker Lesley Ketu, plus substitutes Kelly Brazier and Stacey Waaka.

But New Zealand, who beat Wales 44-12 in their opening group game on Wednesday, failed to beat their own World Cup record score, which is 134-6 against Germany in 1998.

Source: PA

