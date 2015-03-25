 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles in fitness race to face Lions

02 June 2017 07:54

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles faces a race against time to be fit to start the British and Irish Lions Test series due to ongoing concussion problems.

Coles has not played since suffering a head issue in March, and is now a doubt to be ready for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs on Friday, June 9.

The All Blacks will kick off the three-Test series against the Lions at Auckland's Eden Park on June 24.

Free-running hooker Coles numbers among New Zealand's top talents, and would prove a sore miss to Steve Hansen's back-to-back world champions should he be unavailable to face the Lions.

"I think it would be unlikely he's going to get through enough (work) before next week for him to come into contention for selection," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd told reporters, of Coles' chances of facing the Chiefs.

"I might be surprised when I get home (from Australia where the Hurricanes will face Western Force), but the indications are at this stage that probably not."

Number eight Kieran Read now hopes to be ready in time for the Lions series after nursing a broken thumb, but will still have to prove his fitness closer to the Tests.

The All Blacks will host Samoa in a warm-up match on June 16, before moving on to face the Lions, who have still just won one tour to New Zealand, back in 1971.

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most