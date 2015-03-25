New Zealand Black Ferns overwhelm Canada to reach World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand powered into the Women's World Cup semi-finals after crushing Canada 48-5 in Dublin to finish top of Pool A.

The Black Ferns, four-time World Cup winners, recorded a third successive bonus-point victory, scoring eight tries to inflict a first defeat of the tournament on their opponents.

Prop Aldora Itunu led the way with a hat-trick, while there were also tries for Selica Winiata, Stacey Waaka, Kelly Brazier, Fiao'o Fa'amausili and Renee Wickliffe, with Brazier adding one conversion and scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge booting three.

Source: PA

