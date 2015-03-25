 
New deal and new role for Baxter at Exeter

12 July 2017 10:39

Exeter have announced a coaching reshuffle after Rob Baxter signed a new deal to become the Chiefs' director of rugby.

The 46-year-old had previously held the role of head coach at the Aviva Premiership side but will now occupy a new position at the club, penning a three-year deal.

Ali Hepher, who also signed on for another three years, will now fulfil the head coach role while fellow coaches Rob Hunter and Ricky Pellow will remain having both agreed new contracts.

The deals will be seen as just reward for the coaching quartet after they guided the Chiefs to their first ever Premiership title with an extra-time victory over Wasps in May.

Baxter, who has also played for and captained Exeter, insists all of the coaching team bring something different to the table at Sandy Park.

"One of the strengths of this coaching team is that we all offer something different to the mix," he said.

"We all want to be successful and we all want to see the players do as well as they can. Where we are different is that we see other things differently at times and can challenge one another if necessary.

"We can have disagreements or heated debates but when it comes down to it, we all get over it pretty quickly and then get on with it. As a group, we all want the same things to happen, so we don't have a lot of time for guys not seeing the bigger picture or trying to do things their own way.

"Instead, we have a burning desire amongst us all to work hard and do the very best we can for one another and for the team."

Source: PA

