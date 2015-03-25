Neil Jenkins backs Sean O'Brien and Sam Warburton to shine in decider

Sean O'Brien and Sam Warburton can combine to lead the British and Irish Lions to a life-changing series win in New Zealand, according to Neil Jenkins.

Assistant coach Jenkins hailed O'Brien's availability as a huge boost for Saturday's Test series decider with the All Blacks, after a citing against the Ireland flanker was dismissed.

O'Brien was called to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly striking Waisake Naholo in the Lions' 24-21 win over New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday, that squared the Test series at one-all.

The bullish Leinster star caused New Zealand untold problems in Wellington, and Jenkins expects his back-row partnership with skipper Sam Warburton to scale even further heights in the final Test in Auckland.

Jenkins - who helped the Lions to a series win in South Africa in 1997 - admitted it could take the 2017 squad years to appreciate the enormity if they registered the tourists' second-ever series win in New Zealand.

"Sean O'Brien's performances on this tour speak volumes," said Jenkins.

"He's been outstanding on this trip. He's a world-class rugby player, and he and Sam Warburton were outstanding last week.

"They both played exceptionally well. It's only right that he's available for Saturday, and it's good news for us that he is as well.

"Sometimes you don't really appreciate what you've actually achieved in rugby until you finish playing.

"So you can only really think about that properly after Saturday night, and maybe even years down the road if you like.

"You hear it from Sir Ian McGeechan and other famous Lions: sometimes it might only be a look that passes between former Lions team-mates.

"And to be honest that's what it tends to be; just a look across the street with someone.

"You make friendships and bonds for life, and that will never change.

"Whatever happens on Saturday this has been a fantastic tour and the boys have done exceptionally well.

"They've gone hard from day one, they've gone extremely well, there's a fantastic spirit among them all - and that will play a big part on Saturday night.

"There's a true camaraderie and togetherness in the squad, and that will shine through again on Saturday."

Brian O'Driscoll handed out the Lions jerseys ahead of the first Test, that the tourists lost 30-15 in Auckland.

The Lions did not ask anyone external to lead their jersey presentation ceremony ahead of the second Test.

And Jenkins said Warren Gatland's squad are now so focused on the Test series win that they almost need no more big speeches or motivating.

"You've got the utmost respect for players that have worn the jersey in the past," said Jenkins.

"Brian O'Driscoll's a god of a rugby player, for Ireland and the Lions. But sometimes it's all about yourself, and what you've got in that room as well.

"That's what it came to last Saturday, and it will be the same this weekend too.

"It's a huge, huge Test match on Saturday, the boys know that, they know what's at stake.

"So it's looking around the room, knowing what you've got in there, that there's a world-class player on your shoulders, left and right, and pushing yourself forward every single second."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.