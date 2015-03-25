 
Naya Tapper brace helps USA overcome Spain

13 August 2017 05:23

Naya Tapper scored two tries as USA secured their second straight World Cup win in Pool B with a 43-0 victory against Spain.

The Americans, 24-12 winners against Italy in Wednesday's opening match, touched down six times and were awarded a penalty try, but were made to fight hard before breaking Spain's stubborn resistance.

Right-wing Tapper's early first try, converted by Alev Kelter, plus number eight Jordan Gray's five-pointer gave the USA a 12-0 half-time lead.

USA flanker Sarah Parsons ended the first half in the sin-bin for stopping a Spain attack without trying to play the ball and after finally breaking Spain's spirited second-half defence, full-back Cheta Emba and Tapper both went over.

A penalty try after Spain had collapsed a driving maul made it 31-0 before substitutes JJ Javelet and Hope Rogers scored tries in the closing stages. Kelter was successful with two of six conversion attempts.

Source: PA

