Nathan Hughes and Danny Care warned for incidents during Aviva Premiership games

02 October 2017 08:54

England duo Nathan Hughes and Danny Care have received citing commissioner's warnings for incidents that took place during the weekend's Aviva Premiership action.

Hughes has been reprimanded for dangerous play when handing off Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau in Wasps' defeat at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Harlequins scrum-half Care has been admonished for a dangerous tackle on Northampton flanker Jamie Gibson in the first half at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

A citing commissioner's warning is the equivalent to an off-field yellow card so neither player will face further disciplinary action.

Source: PA

