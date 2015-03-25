 
Napolioni Nalaga among new faces set to join London Irish

02 June 2017 12:09

London Irish have announced a raft of major new signings for next season - led by Fijian flyer Napolioni Nalaga.

And joining Nalaga at the Madejski Stadium next term will be Australia international hooker Saia Fainga'a, Italy international back Luke McLean and former Saracens prop Petrus du Plessis.

The new arrivals represent a major statement of intent by Irish, who reclaimed Aviva Premiership status by beating Yorkshire Carnegie in the Championship play-off final last month.

Nalaga, 31, scored 105 tries in 165 games for French heavyweights Clermont Auvergne, playing in the 2013 European Cup final against Toulon, before joining Lyon last season.

Nalaga was the leading try-scorer in the French Top 14 on three occasions, and Irish rugby director Nick Kennedy said: "Napolioni is a great addition to the London Irish squad and we are all looking forward to welcoming him to the club this summer.

"I played against him in the Heineken Cup Final in 2013 and he was superb throughout the game.

"He has improved his game year on year and has the try-scoring ability, passion and determination to succeed in the Premiership.

"He will undoubtedly add firepower and a clinical edge to our back-line with his uncompromising running game."

Fainga'a, who has won 36 caps for the Wallabies, will arrive in the Premiership from Canberra-based Super Rugby franchise the Brumbies. He represented Australia at the 2011 World Cup.

"Saia is a superb signing for us and has a stellar rugby-playing CV, having played at the highest level for both club and country," Kennedy added.

"He will intensify the competition for places in the front-row and I am intrigued to see what he can bring to the team."

Versatile back McLean, meanwhile, has been recruited from Italian PRO12 side Treviso. He has won 89 caps and also had a Premiership playing stint with Sale Sharks.

And 35-year-old Du Plessis was part of a Saracens squad that claimed successive European Champions Cup final triumphs, in addition to Premiership title success.

"Petrus' experience will be invaluable for us as we gear up for a return to the Premiership," Kennedy said.

"Petrus adds to the experience that we currently have, but he will also be important for the development of our young front-row forwards coming through the ranks."

Source: PA

