 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

McGeechan hails drawn Lions series as a success

08 July 2017 11:09

Former coach Sir Ian McGeechan believes the British and Irish Lions will view their tour to New Zealand as a big success after sharing a dramatic Test series draw with the All Blacks.

A 15-15 tie in Saturday's third and final Test in Auckland saw the series finish 1-1 after the Lions bounced back from defeat in the opening match against the world champions with a triumph in the second Test.

Players from both teams were left with mixed feelings following the drawn series but McGeechan feels the Lions - who finished their 10-match tour to New Zealand with five wins, four defeats and a draw - can look back on their efforts with pride.

The 70-year-old, speaking as a summariser on Sky Sports 1, said: "I think the Lions will look back on it and say this has been a very successful series.

"To go one down, to play like they did last week and then today, they were under the hammer for 40 minutes and really the All Blacks could have had another two or three tries.

"I thought they (the Lions) played well and controlled the game in the second half, got themselves back in it and yes they could have won it, but I think they will look back and be very pleased with all the effort and all that energy that has gone into the three Tests."

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.