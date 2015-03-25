McGeechan hails drawn Lions series as a success

Former coach Sir Ian McGeechan believes the British and Irish Lions will view their tour to New Zealand as a big success after sharing a dramatic Test series draw with the All Blacks.

A 15-15 tie in Saturday's third and final Test in Auckland saw the series finish 1-1 after the Lions bounced back from defeat in the opening match against the world champions with a triumph in the second Test.

Players from both teams were left with mixed feelings following the drawn series but McGeechan feels the Lions - who finished their 10-match tour to New Zealand with five wins, four defeats and a draw - can look back on their efforts with pride.

The 70-year-old, speaking as a summariser on Sky Sports 1, said: "I think the Lions will look back on it and say this has been a very successful series.

"To go one down, to play like they did last week and then today, they were under the hammer for 40 minutes and really the All Blacks could have had another two or three tries.

"I thought they (the Lions) played well and controlled the game in the second half, got themselves back in it and yes they could have won it, but I think they will look back and be very pleased with all the effort and all that energy that has gone into the three Tests."

Source: PA

