 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Matt Scott and Murray McCallum called up to Scotland training squad

20 August 2017 02:38

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Gloucester centre Matt Scott and uncapped Edinburgh prop Murray McCallum to his pre-season training camp.

Scott has been brought in as cover for Edinburgh centre Phil Burleigh, who injured his shoulder in his club's pre-season friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday.

Youngster McCallum, 21, replaces former Glasgow prop Gordon Reid after he sustained a concussion during his new club London Irish's pre-season clash with Ealing Trailfinders on the same day.

The Dark Blues convene in St Andrews on Sunday night for a two-day work-out as they build up to their autumn Test clashes with Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash