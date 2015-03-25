Matt O'Connor: There is a 'good vibe' in Leicester squad ahead of new season

Matt O'Connor says there is a "good vibe" in the Leicester squad ahead of Sunday's Aviva Premiership opener against Bath at Welford Road.

And Premiership history strongly favours the Tigers getting their campaign off to a winning start.

Bath have claimed just one league win on Leicester soil since the Premiership began in 1998 - and that was 14 years ago.

And while the west country club start all three of their 2017 British and Irish Lions this weekend - Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph and Taulupe Faletau - they are still up against it.

Former Bath star George Ford, back in Leicester colours following a four-year stint at the Recreation Ground, lines up in a Tigers side that also includes his England colleague Jonny May, who makes his Premiership debut after moving from Gloucester last month.

Considerable interest will also surround Leicester's centre pairing of Manu Tuilagi and Matt Toomua, with both players set for Premiership returns after long injury absences.

Tuilagi has not played in the Premiership since January, while Australian Toomua was hurt just two games into his Leicester debut season last term and did not feature again.

"We got everything that we wanted in pre-season and there is a good vibe in the group and fit bodies, which is important," Leicester head coach O'Connor said.

"The character of the group has never been in question, and guys have genuinely put up their hands for selection.

"We are excited by the new players we've brought in, and having guys like Manu, Matt Toomua and Logo Mulipola back in place is good for us, too."

Tuilagi and Toomua both featured during Leicester's pre-season programme, and Toomua said: "It's a bit like 'Tigers Tale 2' for me after last season.

"It's great to get back out on the field. I am very excited looking forward to the new season. It has been a long time coming."

Ford and May apart, O'Connor also hands Premiership appearances to their fellow summer arrivals Nick Malouf, Dominic Ryan and Sione Kalamafoni, while Lions prop Dan Cole is among the replacements.

Bath include three new signings on the bench - former Leicester number 10 Freddie Burns, prop Anthony Perenise and lock James Phillips - but their list of absentees includes Sam Underhill, Dave Attwood, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Catt and Ross Batty.

Source: PA

