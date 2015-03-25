Matt O'Connor hoping winless Leicester can provide able support for Jonny May

Leicester boss Matt O'Connor has hailed the finishing prowess of England wing Jonny May as he prepares to face his former club on Saturday.

Defeat for the Tigers against Gloucester at Welford Road on Saturday would see them lose their first three league games for the first time in Premiership history.

But May, who joined Leicester earlier this summer, with Ed Slater - another starter this weekend - heading in the opposite direction to Kingsholm, excelled during reversals against Bath and Northampton, scoring three tries.

"Jonny is as good a finisher as there is," Tigers head coach O'Connor said.

"He has already scored a couple of tries that few other players would have done.

"He didn't really have the right to score the try against Northampton. There was still a lot of work to do when he got the ball, but that showed his quality.

"He is doing a great job, he's working really hard, and we have to make sure we do the work around him to give him those opportunities.

"If we can give Jonny space to beat defenders, he will certainly do that. He is a potent finisher at the top level, as he has demonstrated over a number of years.

"For us, it is about getting him into the game and getting him running at defences."

Leicester will need May to be in full bloom this weekend, but Premiership history favours them, with Gloucester not having won at Welford Road for 10 years.

"We have to get a lot better," O'Connor added. "We have to have better intent, execution and accuracy in all the things we are doing.

"We need to make sure we fix the things that let us down at Northampton and put in a performance we can hang our hat on.

"We have to deliver on the things that make us a good side. There are new people in the group and a few new combinations, but there is no excuse."

Saracens, bolstered by the return from a shoulder injury of England star Billy Vunipola for his first appearance since May, tackle Newcastle at the Talen Energy Stadium in Philadelphia on Saturday.

But they will face a tough challenge against a Newcastle side that briefly led the Premiership last weekend following successive victories over Worcester and Sale Sharks.

"This is the first time in a while we've played Saracens towards the start of the season," Newcastle head coach Dave Walder said. "It will be good to test ourselves against them and see where we are at."

Both clubs have been in America throughout this week, and Walder added: "The game on Saturday is obviously the big focus, but it has been an old-fashioned tour in the sense that the guys have enjoyed themselves, taken in some new experiences and just enjoyed being out here.

"We've been training at the University of Pennsylvania, and the facilities have been great, so there can certainly be no excuses from that point of view.

"We are here to win a big Premiership game, and we believe we can achieve that."

Sunday's Premiership action, meanwhile, sees league leaders Wasps tackling Harlequins at the Ricoh Arena, with Wasps' British and Irish Lions back Elliot Daly making a first start of the season, although injuries sideline centre Jimmy Gopperth (foot) and scrum-half Dan Robson (knee).

Source: PA

