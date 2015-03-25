Mark McCall hails 'Peter Pan' Schalk Brits after Saracens rout Northampton

Mark McCall hinted he could yet try to convince Schalk Brits not to retire next summer after the veteran hooker's "incredible" performance as Saracens thumped Northampton 55-24.

Brits laid on four tries and stole a score of his own as Saracens opened the new Aviva Premiership season with a nine-try hammering of sorry Saints.

Reigning European champions Sarries were 41-3 ahead at half-time, becoming just the fourth side in Premiership history to register seven or more tries before the break.

Brits tweeted before kick-off that this would be his last season before retiring, but Saracens boss McCall suggested he may try to tempt the "Peter Pan" front-rower into extending his glittering career even further still.

Asked if Brits could yet play beyond next summer, McCall said: "That's a decision that he has made; he will be 37 next year.so we will see."

McCall certainly sees no reason Brits could not continue.

"He's Peter Pan," he added. "He's an explosive athlete and his athleticism hasn't gone away at all.

"His body is sore after games, but it was a stunning performance today. He was incredible.

"This is his ninth season at the club and he's been a star from day one. He seems to save all of his best performances for Twickenham. I can remember so many breaks he's made here.

"He's a phenomenal player and hopefully we can give him a really good send off this year.

"People see the smiler in him and all of that but he's just a good man to have in camp. He's very good with the younger players and has been very good with Jamie George.

"He certainly complained that he played too much last year! We've got enough hookers to look after him. A couple of years ago he sometimes didn't train on the first day of the week but he's got more competitive!"

Perhaps Saracens' sole concern after another ominous performance for the rest of the league will prove a foot injury to George Kruis.

The England lock toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions but was straight back into club action as the new campaign unfolded.

Kruis trudged off inside the first quarter, leaving rugby director McCall hoping he can avoid a serious injury.

"He had such a disruptive time last season," said McCall, of Kruis.

"He couldn't string four or five games together due to injuries but did so well to get on the Lions tour off the back of that disjointed season. Fingers crossed it's not as serious as it looks at the moment."

Sean Maitland claimed a first-half hat-trick as Saracens secured the try bonus point inside half an hour.

Brad Barritt, Richard Wigglesworth, Alex Lozowski, Vincent Koch, Brits and Ben Spencer rounded off the rout, while Saints could only reply through Lewis Ludlam and a Tom Wood brace.

Rugby director Jim Mallinder admitted that the hefty Twickenham defeat already hands Northampton a must-win clash in next weekend's East Midlands against Leicester at Franklin's Gardens.

"It's infuriating, it's embarrassing, it's disappointing," said Mallinder of Saints' defeat.

"You think you prepare properly and you think we had a good pre-season.

"We thought we were ready for it, but clearly we weren't. The first half, Saracens were clinical.

"Next week is big for us. We need to be better. We have played in some big games against Leicester but next week is massive.

"It's vital for us that we get a win and get our season going."

Source: PA

