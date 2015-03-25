 
Marika Koroibete wishes Jonathan Davies well in recovery from foot surgery

14 November 2017 05:24

Australia wing Marika Koroibete has wished Jonathan Davies a speedy recovery after the Wales centre was ruled out for six months by foot surgery.

It was during Koroibete's tackle in the Wallabies' 29-21 victory in Cardiff on Saturday that Davies suffered the injury that is likely to end the British and Irish Lion's season.

"It was unlucky. I made my tackle and he landed on his foot. I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers," Koroibete said.

Rugby league convert Koroibete is set to make a sixth appearance for Australia when they face England at Twickenham on Saturday in pursuit of a fourth successive Test win.

"It will be a big challenge against England. They're one of the best teams in the world and it's a big challenge for us. Hopefully it will be a good game," Koroibete said.

"We have a special bond this year and everyone looks after each other and helps each other.

"Last year when I was a part of this tour I was a passenger because I was settling in. I sat in the crowd against Wales watching the boys and enjoying the atmosphere.

"So it was good to actually play against Wales and feel the energy of the crowd."

Source: PA

