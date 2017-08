Manu Tuilagi returned from an eight-month injury lay-off in a friendly for Leicester on Friday.

The England centre has not played since January because of a knee injury, while he was recently sent home from a national training camp because of "team culture" issues.

A new season represents a fresh start, though, and Tuilagi played 40 minutes as the Tigers beat the Ospreys 40-14 in a pre-season clash.

Source: PA

