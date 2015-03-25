Magali Harvey helps Canada to crushing win over Hong Kong

Magali Harvey scored five tries as Canada began their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a blistering 98-0 win over Hong Kong in Dublin.

The tournament debutants were no match for the 2014 finalists who seized the initiative by scoring their first try with just four minutes on the clock.

As well as Harvey's five tries and eight conversions, Canadian captain Kelly Russell, another veteran of the loss to England three years ago, scored three.

AJ Burke, Elissa Alarie and Amanda Thornborough each scored a pair of tries, with Brittany Waters and Alex Tessier scoring one each.

Source: PA

