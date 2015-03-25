 
London Irish boss Nick Kennedy and backroom staff sign new deals

31 May 2017 01:39

London Irish's director of rugby Nick Kennedy and his backroom staff have all signed new contracts.

Kennedy, who has been in the role since 2016, and coaches Declan Danaher and Paul Hodgson have committed their "long-term" futures to the club after guiding them back into the Aviva Premiership.

Chief executive Bob Casey said: "As a club we are delighted that the coaches have committed their long-term future to London Irish.

"They have been relentless in creating a positive forward-thinking environment for the players to train in, which has been vital in helping the club achieve our goal of returning to the Premiership.

"Under the guidance of Brendan (Venter), the management team led by Nick deserve huge credit and the board had no hesitation in extending their tenure at the club."

Technical director Brendan Venter added: "Nick and his management team have done a tremendous job this season in developing the squad both on and off the field.

"Listening to Nick and his coaches, I realise how hard they work every day and this is apparent by the way in which they have instilled a positive culture throughout the club.

"Their passion for the club is ingrained in everything that they do and their ability to pass this on to the players has been crucial. It's fantastic news that they have made a long-term commitment to the club, which bodes well for the future of London Irish."

Kennedy oversaw an instant return to the top flight following their relegation in 2015-16, finishing 17 points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Source: PA

