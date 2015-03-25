 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Lock Tadhg Beirne to join Munster next summer from Scarlets

03 October 2017 03:54

Scarlets lock Tadhg Beirne will join Munster next summer in a bid to realise his Test rugby dreams with Ireland.

The 25-year-old helped the Scarlets lift the Guinness PRO12 title last term, having left Leinster in 2016.

The Ireland Under-20s cap forged a pivotal part of the Scarlets' league triumph, and has now earned himself a move back to his home country.

Irish players know they face an uphill struggle to break into head coach Joe Schmidt's Test squad when based abroad, so Beirne's Munster switch ought to boost his chances.

"Munster Rugby and the IRFU can today confirm that Tadhg Beirne will join the province at the start of the 2018/19 season on a two-year contract," Munster announced in a statement.

"The 25-year-old lock will make the move from Scarlets where he has made 29 competitive appearances to date after making the switch from Leinster at the start of the 2016/17 season."

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac admitted the Welsh region will be disappointed to lose Beirne, but appreciates the reasons behind his move.

"We are disappointed to lose such a quality player and quality person from the group but fully understand that Tadhg has aspirations to play for Ireland,"said Pivac.

"He's developed well in the last 14 months as a player and we've seen the benefits of all the hard work he's put in since joining the Scarlets.

"Tadhg's fully focused and committed to continuing his rich vein of form for the remainder of the season."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.