 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Lions winger Tommy Seymour to make first Glasgow appearance of season

15 September 2017 05:53

Tommy Seymour will make his first appearance of the season as Glasgow look to continue their 100 per cent record in the Guinness PRO14 in Cardiff.

The British and Irish Lions winger, who was given extra time off following his summer exertions in New Zealand, joins Lee Jones and Ruaridh Jackson in the back three.

Head coach Dave Rennie said: "It's great to have Tommy back. He's a really good finisher, a great communicator and is certainly very competitive.

"He's been working hard in training and now he gets the chance to get out and play a bit of footy back in the jersey."

Lock Tim Swinson will make his 100th Warriors appearance having previously racked up 120 for Newcastle.

Rennie said: "It's a great occasion for Tim and his family. To play 100 games for two clubs is a hell of an achievement and shows his durability.

"His physicality and competitive edge is massive within the group and it's great that he gets to join a pretty elite club."

Flanker Matt Fagerson comes in for captain Ryan Wilson following last weekend's 31-10 victory over Ospreys with Henry Pyrgos taking the armband, while Nick Grigg comes into midfield.

Replacements Niko Matawalu, Alex Allan and Chris Fusaro are involved for this first time this season.

Rennie said: "Niko has been a real handful on the training pitch since coming back. He's got a great personality and the boys love him. It's great to see him back in Glasgow colours.

"We ended up winning well last week but we were slow in our contact support and didn't defend individually as well as we need to, so they've been big focuses this week. If we get that right and improve those areas, we'll be in with a good shot."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.