Lions winger Tommy Seymour to make first Glasgow appearance of season

Tommy Seymour will make his first appearance of the season as Glasgow look to continue their 100 per cent record in the Guinness PRO14 in Cardiff.

The British and Irish Lions winger, who was given extra time off following his summer exertions in New Zealand, joins Lee Jones and Ruaridh Jackson in the back three.

Head coach Dave Rennie said: "It's great to have Tommy back. He's a really good finisher, a great communicator and is certainly very competitive.

"He's been working hard in training and now he gets the chance to get out and play a bit of footy back in the jersey."

Lock Tim Swinson will make his 100th Warriors appearance having previously racked up 120 for Newcastle.

Rennie said: "It's a great occasion for Tim and his family. To play 100 games for two clubs is a hell of an achievement and shows his durability.

"His physicality and competitive edge is massive within the group and it's great that he gets to join a pretty elite club."

Flanker Matt Fagerson comes in for captain Ryan Wilson following last weekend's 31-10 victory over Ospreys with Henry Pyrgos taking the armband, while Nick Grigg comes into midfield.

Replacements Niko Matawalu, Alex Allan and Chris Fusaro are involved for this first time this season.

Rennie said: "Niko has been a real handful on the training pitch since coming back. He's got a great personality and the boys love him. It's great to see him back in Glasgow colours.

"We ended up winning well last week but we were slow in our contact support and didn't defend individually as well as we need to, so they've been big focuses this week. If we get that right and improve those areas, we'll be in with a good shot."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.