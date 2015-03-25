 
Lions 'pleased' with series draw in New Zealand, says captain Warburton

12 July 2017 06:24

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton admitted he was "pretty pleased" with what his side had achieved after they battled back to draw the Test series with New Zealand.

The squad arrived back at Heathrow on Wednesday afternoon following their three-Test series with the All Blacks, which finished 1-1 after a dramatic 15-15 draw at Eden Park on Saturday.

Wales international Warburton told Sky Sports News: "The boys had a good couple of days together to finish off the tour because you're under the microscope for six to eight weeks, so it was nice to just enjoy each other's company and reflect on what we've done really.

"We're pretty pleased with what we've achieved."

He added: "Without doubt New Zealand are the best team in the world, back-to-back world champions on their patch as well. We knew it was going to be the toughest challenge that we could have had in our rugby careers.

"They're still the best team in the world, just because we drew with them doesn't make us the best team, they've earned that right by performing so well over the past 10 years or so.

"That's why, I think, had it been anyone else I'd be disappointed, but I guess you can take some positives out of getting a draw with the back-to-back world champions."

Source: PA

