Lions pay tribute to London terror victims with minute's silence

The British and Irish Lions have held a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the London terror attacks.

Attack coach Rob Howley explained the Lions wanted to make a gesture to express their concern and show their thoughts are firmly with all those affected.

Seven people died and 48 were injured when three attackers drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in Borough Market on Saturday night.

The Lions will face Auckland Blues on Wednesday night in the second match of their 10-game tour of New Zealand, but wanted to offer a strong message back home to the UK and Ireland.

"It's obviously very emotional, and we just want to offer huge condolences from the whole squad, management, players and everyone connected with the Lions to those families who lost seven lives," said Howley.

"It's devastating and we send our deepest condolences to all the families. And out of respect it was important that we held the one-minute silence."

Source: PA

