 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Lions pay tribute to London terror victims with minute's silence

06 June 2017 04:39

The British and Irish Lions have held a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the London terror attacks.

Attack coach Rob Howley explained the Lions wanted to make a gesture to express their concern and show their thoughts are firmly with all those affected.

Seven people died and 48 were injured when three attackers drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in Borough Market on Saturday night.

The Lions will face Auckland Blues on Wednesday night in the second match of their 10-game tour of New Zealand, but wanted to offer a strong message back home to the UK and Ireland.

"It's obviously very emotional, and we just want to offer huge condolences from the whole squad, management, players and everyone connected with the Lions to those families who lost seven lives," said Howley.

"It's devastating and we send our deepest condolences to all the families. And out of respect it was important that we held the one-minute silence."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea