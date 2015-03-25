 
Lions face tough Tests against All Blacks - Eddie Jones

29 May 2017 09:39

England coach Eddie Jones believes the British and Irish Lions will face a difficult task in New Zealand to beat the All Blacks in the Test series.

Jones feels the Welsh influence in the coaching staff and tactics will play into New Zealand's hands.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland prefers a physical gameplan and Jones reckon the Lions will need to be more clever to beat New Zealand in their own backyard.

Jones told the Daily Telegraph's Brian Moore on his Full Contact podcast: "I think it's going to be very tough for them.

"I think they've picked a certain style of team based on the influence of the Welsh coaches, so I think they're looking to attack like Wales, with big gain-line runners, with not much ball movement and I think you struggle to beat the All Blacks like that.

"It's not only a big physical contest, it's a big mental contest.

"You've got to be very disciplined in the way you play, you've got to chip away at them and you've got to keep the pressure on, you've got to exert pressure in areas that they don't like, which is traditionally the close set-piece plays, and then have the ability, when you create opportunities, to turn that into points."

"Ireland did it really well (against New Zealand) and I think the Lions are going to struggle.

"Look, if they win the first Test they may win the series. If they don't then I think it will be a tough old series."

Source: PA

