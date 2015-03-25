Lions' defence coach Andy Farrell still looking for leaders

The men who "grab hold" of Andy Farrell's defensive blueprint could win the fight for the British and Irish Lions' Test match midfield spots.

Defence coach Farrell has challenged the latest Lions XV to spearhead his rearguard charge against the Highlanders on Tuesday night.

The Lions insist they have not trained for Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell to pair up at fly-half and inside centre, and yet Andy Farrell hailed their improvisation when thrown together in the gritty 12-3 win over the Crusaders.

That pairing could still prove the ace up boss Warren Gatland's sleeve for the first All Blacks Test on June 24, despite much clamour around England centre Ben Te'o's early tour form.

Jonathan Joseph has a chance to claw back some ground on Jonathan Davies in the battle for the 13 shirt in Dunedin on Tuesday, with Farrell praising the England flyer's work in training.

"I'm still looking for defensive leaders," said Farrell, laying down the gauntlet to his squad.

"If somebody messes up, everyone pays for it. I'm still looking for people to grab hold of the system and take it forward.

"We want that competition, don't we? That's why I'm not singling people out.

"The pace the Highlanders play on the back of their attacking kicking game is great to watch.

"We've got to be in control of how we want to play the game and be ready for them to hit us at breakneck speed. This is the type of test that we want because that's exactly what the All Blacks are fantastic at.

"Defence ain't about just sprinting off the line, is it? It's about adapting to the situation.

"If the opposition get an offload then the system has to change. It's about numbers on feet and covering space.

"I thought our decision making of which system to use at the right time was very good on Saturday."

Sexton and Owen Farrell were thrust together prematurely on Saturday after Stuart Hogg's facial injury and a blow to the head for Wales centre Davies.

The Lions have always maintained they view Owen Farrell as a pure fly-half, despite England recently deploying him at inside centre.

Ireland fly-half Sexton looked far more assured with the near-peerless Owen Farrell on his outside shoulder, and that combination must surely now be piquing head coach Gatland's interest ahead of the three-Test All Blacks series.

"It changed a little bit on Saturday night simply because we hadn't run them there together; I thought both of them combined very well," said Andy Farrell of the Sexton-Owen Farrell partnership.

"Anthony Watson hadn't trained at all at full-back and I thought he adapted fantastically well.

"At this level when you explain something to a group and you think you're talking to just a certain minority, the rest of them tend to listen as well and pick it up.

"I thought we adapted very well on Saturday. I thought our shape was good.

"We created a lot of chances out of something and nothing."

England centre Joseph failed to cut loose in the laboured 13-7 tour-opening win over the Provincial Barbarians but coach Farrell tipped the Bath star to be a different proposition on Tuesday, now jet lag is no factor.

"There's a great battle going on there," said Farrell of the shake-up at outside centre.

"Players who perform outstandingly well over the coming matches will be in the shop window to start the Tests. JJ is adapting well, leading and setting good examples in training.

"He's looking very sharp. What JJ brings is not just X factor, but very few errors in attack and defence.

"We want to see his X factor to make some breaks and score some tries because that's what is needed at this level."

The Crusaders' frustrations with scrum refereeing have thrown up a potential culture clash in officiating between north and southern hemispheres that may run throughout this tour. Farrell offered the entire debate short shrift.

He added: "They have to talk about something - we just adapt and don't whinge and moan about it. We just get on with it."

Source: PA

