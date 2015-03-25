 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Lions coach Warren Gatland is searching for the X factor reckons Dan Cole

06 June 2017 06:24

Dan Cole believes Warren Gatland is scouring his British and Irish Lions squad for the "one per cent" difference that could sink the All Blacks.

Attack coach Rob Howley insisted the Lions will chase an improvised "rugby chaos" approach as their 10-game New Zealand tour unfolds.

Head coach Gatland has been frustrated with the dredging up of the dated notion of "Warrenball" by All Blacks boss Steve Hansen, and England prop Cole outlined how the Lions will bid to propel their attack to the vanguard of rugby tactics.

"I think the X factor he's looking for, if you get the basics in place, physicality, looking after the ball, if you get the 99 per cent right it comes on top of that," said Cole.

"He's not just going to ask us to pull something out of the bag. It comes out when you get everything else perfect.

"It's the one per cent on top that brings that X factor out.

"I don't think he's just looking for me to tap and go from my own goalline, put it that way."

Leicester's dry-witted tighthead prop will pack down against an Auckland Blues side boasting eight All Blacks in Wednesday's Eden Park clash.

The Lions are bidding to sharpen up after the lacklustre 13-7 tour-opening victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

The rise in calibre against Super Rugby opposition will be steep, and Cole admitted the Lions must now stamp their authority on this tour.

The 30-year-old boasts 74 caps for England and quipped that as a mature Test match front-rower he is not about to lose himself in the Lions' free-thinking attacking intent, whatever the encouragement from boss Gatland.

All Blacks boss Hansen has suggested New Zealand do not expect any surprises from the Lions, leading Gatland to counter by rejecting that "Warrenball" stereotype.

When quizzed on differing rugby styles, Cole was at pains to point out that New Zealand actually utilise many of the physical attacking traits that Hansen has so criticised in Gatland's approach.

"Well I've been practising my drop-goals," joked Cole, of Gatland and Howley's new attacking blueprint.

"But in all seriousness, the quickest line to the tryline is a straight line.

"That brings that physical side of things, rugby is a collision, contact game, so there has to be an element of that.

"We haven't refined our play down yet, but you've got different combinations, and it's about building that gameplan.

"We don't have to be perfect against the Blues, but we do have to be perfect for the Tests.

"There's different ways of playing the game, and there's not one specific style we're sticking to.

"You've got to try to score points, but there's many ways of doing that.

"Physicality is one, yes it gets you in the game.

"So ideally start there, but teams are smart, they know how to counteract just physicality, so you can't just have one way of playing against those guys."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea