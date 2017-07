Lions captain Sam Warburton offers the shirt off his back to rugby fans

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has given fans the chance to remember the summer tour of New Zealand in a different way.

Fresh from leading the Lions to a 1-1 series draw against the All Blacks, the Wales forward has donated his kit from the tour to a local charity store.

The 28-year-old tweeted a picture of himself outside the Tenovus Cancer Care store in Rhiwbina, where he played his junior rugby.

"It's that time of year again," he wrote. "Pop down to @tenovuscancer Rhiwbina for my @lionsofficial and @cardiff_blues kit! Ready from 4pm today!!"

The store then fielded questions from fans eager to get their hands of Warburton's kit, and added on Twitter that Warburton was "an absolute legend".

Source: PA

