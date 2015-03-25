 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Lions boss Warren Gatland back on home turf and ready to take on familiar face

18 June 2017 09:54

British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland aimed a jovial jibe at New Zealand counterpart Steve Hansen as he returned to home turf for Tuesday's game against the Chiefs.

Hamilton native Gatland coached former All Blacks playmaker Stephen Donald in his early days at Waikato, and the two will go head to head on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old warned his players not to let Donald sell them a dummy on Tuesday, before congratulating the 2011 World Cup winner on his engagement.

Gatland joked "I do have my sources" when quizzed on how he knew of Donald's impending nuptials - in a clear reference to Hansen refusing to reveal how he knew the Lions were calling up six players as early as last Thursday.

"I was lucky enough to coach Steve (Donald) for a few years," Gatland said of the ex-New Zealand fly-half.

"New Zealanders either loved him or loathed him really, but he's a fantastic individual, a great team man and it's nice to see him play.

"Twelve months ago when we were here with Wales I said, 'Whatever you do, don't take a dummy from Stephen Donald', and the first thing he did was throw a dummy and score.

"So that will be the message again for Tuesday.

"Stephen's an icon around here, and it's nice to see. I heard he just got engaged as well - I'd like to congratulate him on that.

"I think he was out white-baiting and the ring was offered out the back of the Ute, so that's typical Stephen Donald."

When asked how he managed to have advance knowledge of Donald's big news, Gatland joked: "Well, I do have my sources of information!"

Hansen had offered a dig at the Lions by claiming to reveal their plans to add six players in a New Zealand press conference last week.

The Lions had hatched that plan back in September, however, and have since made good on those additions - who will all sit on the bench against the Chiefs.

Wales quartet Cory Hill, Kristian Dacey, Gareth Davies and Tomas Francis have made the short trip from Auckland to link up with the Lions, while Scotland's Allan Dell and Finn Russell have jetted in from Australia.

Gatland, who coached Waikato from 2005 to 2007, was delighted to be back on his old stomping ground and hugely appreciates the support of the region.

"If you cut me open I probably bleed red, yellow and black; I'm very proud of my roots," Gatland said.

"It's a great place to have grown up. Waikato people are incredibly loyal. The amount of support I've had is amazing. We experienced that in the 2011 World Cup.

"It's nice to be back, catch up with some friends. Really looking forward to a great occasion on Tuesday night, a fantastic atmosphere and a proper rugby ground as well."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.