Lions assistant coach Neil Jenkins warns NZ about 'big weapon' Elliot Daly

Neil Jenkins has sounded a warning to New Zealand to beware Elliot Daly's "scary" siege-gun boot in Saturday's Test series decider with the British and Irish Lions.

Assistant coach Jenkins backed Lions premier goal-kicker Owen Farrell's nerveless poise to shine through in the Eden Park showdown in Auckland.

But the Lions' kicking coach also hailed England wing Daly's long-range boot as a potentially deadly weapon for the tourists.

The Lions squared the three-Test series at 1-1 with Saturday's 24-21 win in Wellington, and Jenkins believes Warren Gatland's potent kicking stocks could prove pivotal again this weekend.

"He's scary, isn't he? He's got a cannon attached to his hip," Jenkins said of Daly.

"I punt with him in the warm-up before the games, and he's tapping the ball and it's coming about 50 metres.

"It's worrying, to be honest. He was kicking on Saturday and it was flying past 55 metres and he's not even letting go.

"And his goal-kicking is the same.

"He hits the ball incredibly well, and he's a weapon to have in any team, there's no doubting that.

"I'm sure he'll be a big weapon for England going forward.

"I've been very impressed with Elliot, not just his kicking - he's an outstanding rugby player as well, very intelligent, and at speed too.

"He's a class rugby player. And certainly he comes into the equation if there's a long-range penalty with the game on the line."

Beauden Barrett missed three key penalties as the Lions edged to that slender three-point victory at Wellington's Westpac Stadium last weekend.

His younger brother Jordie Barrett will make his first Test start at full-back aged just 20 - and could even take the goal-kicking reins at Eden Park.

Former Wales and Lions sharpshooter Jenkins believes the 2017 tourists can keep their nerve from the tee in Saturday's series decider, however the All Blacks' kickers are faring.

"All our goal-kickers have been there and done it under extreme pressure," Jenkins said.

"I do believe it's all about your temperament, and Owen definitely has what's required.

"These boys thrive on pressure. I have no doubt, any of them stepping up under pressure, that they'd make the kick.

"And it can give Owen further confidence in what he's doing.

"If you're the main kicker and you know you've got someone who can slot them from as far out as Elliot, you're comfortable if you need the points."

Source: PA

