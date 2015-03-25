 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Lions assistant coach Neil Jenkins warns NZ about 'big weapon' Elliot Daly

05 July 2017 10:09

Neil Jenkins has sounded a warning to New Zealand to beware Elliot Daly's "scary" siege-gun boot in Saturday's Test series decider with the British and Irish Lions.

Assistant coach Jenkins backed Lions premier goal-kicker Owen Farrell's nerveless poise to shine through in the Eden Park showdown in Auckland.

But the Lions' kicking coach also hailed England wing Daly's long-range boot as a potentially deadly weapon for the tourists.

The Lions squared the three-Test series at 1-1 with Saturday's 24-21 win in Wellington, and Jenkins believes Warren Gatland's potent kicking stocks could prove pivotal again this weekend.

"He's scary, isn't he? He's got a cannon attached to his hip," Jenkins said of Daly.

"I punt with him in the warm-up before the games, and he's tapping the ball and it's coming about 50 metres.

"It's worrying, to be honest. He was kicking on Saturday and it was flying past 55 metres and he's not even letting go.

"And his goal-kicking is the same.

"He hits the ball incredibly well, and he's a weapon to have in any team, there's no doubting that.

"I'm sure he'll be a big weapon for England going forward.

"I've been very impressed with Elliot, not just his kicking - he's an outstanding rugby player as well, very intelligent, and at speed too.

"He's a class rugby player. And certainly he comes into the equation if there's a long-range penalty with the game on the line."

Beauden Barrett missed three key penalties as the Lions edged to that slender three-point victory at Wellington's Westpac Stadium last weekend.

His younger brother Jordie Barrett will make his first Test start at full-back aged just 20 - and could even take the goal-kicking reins at Eden Park.

Former Wales and Lions sharpshooter Jenkins believes the 2017 tourists can keep their nerve from the tee in Saturday's series decider, however the All Blacks' kickers are faring.

"All our goal-kickers have been there and done it under extreme pressure," Jenkins said.

"I do believe it's all about your temperament, and Owen definitely has what's required.

"These boys thrive on pressure. I have no doubt, any of them stepping up under pressure, that they'd make the kick.

"And it can give Owen further confidence in what he's doing.

"If you're the main kicker and you know you've got someone who can slot them from as far out as Elliot, you're comfortable if you need the points."

Source: PA

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.