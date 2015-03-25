Lions adding six back-ups to bolster midweek squad

The British and Irish Lions expect to add six players to their squad on Saturday, making good on a plan hatched in September.

Press Association Sport understands Kristian Dacey, Cory Hill, Tomas Francis and Gareth Davies will leave Wales' camp in Auckland to meet the Lions, while Scotland duo Allan Dell and Finn Russell are primed to jet in from Australia.

Head coach Warren Gatland has long had this plan in mind to bolster his squad - it is understood the whole idea is designed to protect the Lions' chances in the three-Test series.

The six anticipated call-ups will sit on the bench against the Chiefs on Tuesday night - three days after the Maori clash and four days before the first Test.

The Lions have been accused of favouring geographical proximity above meritocracy for their impending additions.

But the Lions are understood to have told their initial 41-man squad at their "messy Monday" admin day in May that they planned to bring in mid-tour reinforcements to safeguard the Test line-up against injury.

The Lions will face New Zealand in Auckland on June 24 in the first of the three-Test series.

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen predicted the Lions' call-ups on Thursday, and the information has dribbled out since.

England's players in Argentina and Ireland's men in Japan have been deemed to need too much travel time to get up to speed to boost the Lions.

England boss Eddie Jones said Lions call-ups should be decided on "merit rather than geography".

"It's only a 13-hour trip from here to New Zealand," Jones told the BBC. "The (England) boys could be there.

"The Lions is a prestigious team - when you become a Lion you're remembered for life."

Players only receive an official Lions playing number once they take the field for the tourists.

So any call-ups to the tour will not gain total Lions status without joining the fray against the Chiefs, even if they take a seat on the bench.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.