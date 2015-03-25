Lionesses manager Mark Sampson urges Lions to maul All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions have been urged by the Lionesses to get their claws stuck into the mighty All Blacks at Eden Park.

Before setting out on their own quest for international sporting glory this summer, the England Women football team have been glued to the Lions' early matches in New Zealand.

Led by their Welsh manager Mark Sampson, the footballers thrive behind their own feline nickname.

And as the Test series gets under way on Saturday, Lionesses chief Sampson backed Lions boss Warren Gatland to make his leadership qualities count in Auckland.

England's training camp at St George's Park, ahead of next month's trip to the European Championship in Holland, was this week structured to allow everyone to watch Tuesday's 34-6 win against the Chiefs.

And Sampson will not miss a minute of Saturday's first Test.

He said: "We manipulated our schedule on Tuesday to make sure we could watch the Chiefs game.

"And we were all sitting there watching the Crusaders game on the day we were in Switzerland (June 10), when they got the tour back on track a little bit.

"I'm looking forward to Saturday. It'll be a massive, massive game."

England Women won 4-0 on their Swiss trip to give Sampson even more cause for cheer. They have one more friendly to come - against Denmark on July 1 - before beginning their Euro 2017 campaign.

Sampson would love a Lions and Lionesses double this summer, and the 34-year-old may be able to celebrate with a notable neighbour if that comes off.

"While I've been living in Cardiff for the last six months, Warren lives just down the road," Sampson said.

"I didn't know that before we moved in. We've seen him bouncing back and forth to the gym and watching them train a little bit, so we'll be rooting for them on Saturday.

"All the players are interested and at that high level of sport you can't help but not be fascinated by all that goes around it.

"So all the best to the Lions and I can't wait to watch it."

He will keep a close eye on the battle between Gatland and All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Sampson said: "Any coach with a record like Warren Gatland's got has got some great qualities.

"It's such a tough game, being a manager, because at the end of the day there's only one of them who's going to win that Test series and one of them will be a failure.

"I remember when he left Brian O'Driscoll out for the third Test against Australia (in 2013), and it was the moment of his career where he was going to be a hero or a villain, and luckily for him it goes his way."

The Lions won 41-16 that day in Sydney, brilliantly clinching a series success.

Sampson is a coach who is similarly unafraid to make daring calls, and his teams during England's run to third place at the 2015 World Cup were almost impossible to predict, with line-ups tailored to the opposition after months of forensic preparation.

"You always respect the coaches who put their neck on the line," Sampson said. "The job Gatland's done for Welsh rugby has been a fantastic job and I'll always be thankful for that."

Source: PA

