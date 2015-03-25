 
Liam Williams misses out on All Blacks clash due to abdominal injury

21 November 2017 12:54

Liam Williams will miss Wales' Test with New Zealand on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced on Tuesday morning that the 26-year-old back will miss out after suffering the injury against Georgia on Saturday.

The news will be welcomed by the All Blacks, whom he terrorised during the summer's drawn series with the British and Irish Lions.

Williams, who can cover the full-back or wing position, is not Wales' only absentee.

Winger Alex Cuthbert has been released because of a calf injury and the WRU has not put a timescale on either man's return.

Source: PA

