 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Leinster duo barred from entering South Africa for PRO14 matches

14 September 2017 03:23

Leinster captain Isa Nacewa has been refused permission to enter South Africa ahead of the Irish team's Guinness PRO14 matches against the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.

Nacewa and fellow New Zealander Jamison Gibson-Park were turned back due to visa issues that came to light on arrival in Johannesburg, Leinster announced.

New Zealand citizens were previously exempt from having to obtain visas when visiting South Africa, but these regulations were changed in mid-January.

Leinster have not disclosed why either player has not received a visa.

A statement on Leinster's website said: "Leinster Rugby can confirm that both Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa have not been granted a visa at this point in time and will as a result return to Dublin at the earliest opportunity.

"Nick McCarthy has been called up to the touring squad as a result and will arrive tomorrow.

"Leinster Rugby will be making no further comment on this matter."

Leinster play the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth this Saturday, before heading to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs on the following Friday.

The competition has expanded from a 12-team competition to include the two South African teams for the first time this year, with its other sides coming from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Italy.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.