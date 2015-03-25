Leicester bring in Sione Kalamafoni from Gloucester

Leicester have announced the signing of Tonga international back-row forward Sione Kalamafoni from their Aviva Premiership rivals Gloucester.

The 29-year-old, who spent five seasons with Gloucester, has played in two World Cup tournaments.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor said: " Sione is a strong and powerful ball-carrier from the back-row.

"That physical presence on both sides of the ball is something we have been looking to add to our squad, and he comes into a very competitive back-row group with us.

"We are looking forward to his arrival in pre-season."

Leicester have also confirmed the signings of Yorkshire Carnegie pair Joe Ford and Jonah Holmes.

Fly-half Ford will link up with his brother - England number 10 George - at Welford Road next season while prolific try-scorer Holmes, who has played wing, full-back and scrum-half, also heads to the east midlands.

O'Connor added: "Joe is an experienced fly-half whose game-management is exceptional.

"He brings others into the game and in all his previous clubs has made the team tick at a high level. He is a very good player and a very good goalkicker, and we think he can go well here.

"Jonah is a talented young player who knows where the try-line is, as his record shows. He has huge growth left in his game and we know he will get that development at Tigers."

Source: PA

