Leicester boss Matt O'Connor admits relief after opening Premiership victory

Matt O'Connor praised Leicester's "phenomenal" first-half intensity after they recorded a first Aviva Premiership win of the season.

The Tigers had never lost their opening three games of a Premiership campaign.

But England scrum-half Ben Youngs' early try double and a Nick Malouf touchdown left Gloucester reeling at Welford Road, while George Ford kicked nine points.

The west-country club rallied after half-time as prop Josh Hohneck powered over for a try that Billy Twelvetrees converted, and he also kicked a penalty, yet Leicester were good value for the 24-10 triumph.

"It's probably relief," Tigers head coach O'Connor said, after a victory that followed defeats against Bath and Northampton.

"I thought we were very good in the first half, but we let ourselves down a little bit in the second half. We knew we had to be really good.

"The reality is you can't lose at home. You can lose one of your first three if there are two away games, but if you lose two home games early on you make it really hard on yourself.

"We knew the importance of it (on Saturday) and what the stakes were.

"We came out of the blocks, were very accurate, and our intensity in that first 25 minutes was phenomenal. That is what we have got to get more of.

"I knew they were going to come back at us quite hard - they were playing for pride at that point - and it was very disappointing that we let them in for a soft score at the start of the second half."

After coming unstuck against Bath and Northampton, Tigers knew they had to get their league campaign off and running, but, after leading 21-0 early in the second quarter, their failure to collect a bonus point will frustrate them.

Gloucester, though, once again delivered a curate's egg performance, with their opening-night victory over champions Exeter being followed by losses to Harlequins and Tigers.

They had their moments in attack, but too often they squandered quality possession through poor handling or wrong option-taking, leaving new head coach Johan Ackermann with plenty to work on.

"It was just that last pass and maybe a lack of patience that cost us," Ackermann said.

"The tries we conceded were very soft. There was nothing special that Leicester did. It was just missed tackles or a simple pass.

"I also felt there were some decisions from the officials that didn't help us. But you have to live with that.

"I was never on honeymoon. I always knew it was going to be tough. I just want to see character, and that is what we saw.

"From 21-0 (down), we possibly could have gone 40-0, but we didn't. There was a lot of fight.

"I haven't got a magic wand. It took four years with the Lions (Ackermann's former team).

"I don't know if it is going take four years here. It might take eight, or it might take one. We have got to keep pushing."

Source: PA

