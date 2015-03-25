Kurtley Beale faces battle to be fit for next week's Premiership final

Kurtley Beale faces a race against time to be fit to end his stint at Wasps by featuring in the Aviva Premiership final.

Wasps boss Dai Young admitted he will give Wallabies flyer Beale every chance to be fit to face Exeter at Twickenham next weekend.

The 28-year-old conjured Wasps' first try in the edgy 21-20 semi-final win over Leicester, but limped out of the Ricoh Arena contest with a hamstring complaint.

Now Young hopes his star turn can fight back to fitness in time for Wasps' first Premiership final since 2008 - before he returns to Australia.

"He went off with a bit of a hamstring injury, so fingers crossed it's not something that's too bad," said Young.

"Obviously it's a tight turnaround. But to me I'm really hoping and fingers crossed it's not too bad and we can get him out there at Twickenham.

"It would be a really fitting final game for him.

"He showed all his quality early on before he went off, he was a real threat every time he had the ball.

"I thought Willie (Le Roux) was outstanding too, and today I thought Joe Launchbury the last 25 minutes he was immense."

Josh Bassett's last-gasp try sealed Wasps' win over the stubborn Tigers, after Willie Le Roux and Beale had combined for a stunning early score.

Leicester battled back to 13-13 with Peter Betham crossing, and then even edged ahead through Telusa Veainu's try.

But no amount of fraught defence could withhold Wasps' near-endless array of attacking talent.

After a host of botched half-chances, finally Bassett crossed thanks to Le Roux and Jimmy Gopperth, sparking raucous celebrations at Coventry's rocking Ricoh.

Wasps escaped Premiership relegation in 2012 by the skin of their teeth, with retaining that top-flight status preserving the very future of the club.

Derek Richardson has since transformed the former High Wycombe-based outfit's fortunes to the cusp of restoring former glories.

Wasps won the league four times between 2003 and 2008, but next Saturday will be their first Premiership final since that golden era.

Young hailed the club's transformation before insisting Wasps will head to Twickenham hunting silverware - not just a big day out.

"I'd like to lie to you and say it doesn't matter if we win or lose next week and we just want to enjoy it," said Young.

"But although we do want to enjoy it, we really want to win too.

"Exeter are a quality outfit, a quality club, and if they are the better team on the day I'll be the first to shake their hands.

"First and foremost I just really want us and our supporters to go there and just enjoy the occasion.

"This result is massive thanks to the owner Derek Richardson, who has really got behind this club.

"There weren't many other volunteers at the time when he took over to be honest.

"Investment is one thing, but his ambition, his drive, that has taken this club forward both on and off the field."

Leicester captain Tom Youngs received a standing ovation from the entire Ricoh Arena - Wasps and Tigers fans alike - when being replaced in the second half.

The 30-year-old opted to captain Leicester's play-off charge despite his wife Tiffany recently being diagnosed with terminal cancer and brother Ben withdrawing from the British and Irish Lions tour as a result.

Leicester head coach Matt O'Connor hailed his hooker and captain's grit to guide the side despite his personal issues.

"It's indicative of the character of the guy, he's led from the front this whole season, and his whole career to be fair," said O'Connor.

"To be dealing with his personal situation with Tiff and her illness, and still to be fronting up, leading the guys and delivering over and above what you expect from any other captain I've been involved with, it's phenomenal.

"He's a special player; a special bloke.

"We fought our way back into this game, we turned it into a bit of an arm wrestle, then managed to get in front and battled really well.

"It was a fantastic effort, but just not quite enough.

"The resilience and the character of that group, it was out there today in spades."

