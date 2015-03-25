Key talking points ahead of Crusaders v Lions

The British and Irish Lions will face runaway Super Rugby leaders the Crusaders on Saturday in a bid to kick-start their 10-match tour of New Zealand.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at four key talking points ahead of the Christchurch clash.

LIONS TEST PLACES ARE NOW UP FOR GRABS

Crusaders boss Scott Robertson branded the Lions' line-up a "shadow Test team" ahead of the AMI Stadium encounter. The Lions coaches continue to insist they have no idea at this stage of their likely XV for the first Test on June 24, but there can be no doubt this weekend's clash acts as a de facto selection trial. And head coach Warren Gatland has pitched in a potent starting team to face Super Rugby's peerless Crusaders.

OWEN FARRELL CAN DRIVE THE TOURISTS TO NEW MENTAL HEIGHTS

Farrell's temperament, aggression, ability and sheer presence ought to put him in the box seat to start the Test series at fly-half. The obdurate Saracen starts at 10 against the Crusaders and has the ideal platform to play his way into that shirt for the All Blacks series. Johnny Sexton has struggled to find his groove so far this tour, but the Ireland competitor will surely be back to something approaching his best before too long. Farrell, however, has been operating on a higher level than all his rivals this term and now he needs to prove that once again.

RICHIE MO'UNGA COULD COME OF AGE FOR THE CRUSADERS

The last time the Lions were in New Zealand, some handy young fly-half named Dan Carter announced his arrival on the global stage. Carter pulverised the Lions with accuracy and elan in 2005, sinking the tourists in the All Blacks' 3-0 series win. Mo'unga might not have made the All Blacks squad - yet - but the 23-year-old has some pedigree, and is tipped as a future New Zealand star by his club coaches. The fast-improving Crusaders pivot has a fine chance to display his class against a Lions line-up that would not look out of place in the All Blacks Tests. No wonder head coach Scott Robinson believes his younger stars could stand to benefit hugely in the long-run from Saturday's experience.

BEN TE'O AND JONATHAN DAVIES CAN BECOME CENTRE OF ATTENTION

Powerhouse centres Te'o and Davies will be paired together for the first time on Saturday, and Lions boss Gatland believes the duo can forge a hugely profitable pairing. Former rugby league star Te'o showed up well on his Lions debut in the 13-7 win over the Provincial Barbarians, and can now push himself to the head of the early queue for the Test match number 12 shirt. Robbie Henshaw will have a huge amount to say about that moving forward, but this weekend Te'o has the chance to shine. Wales centre Davies has often thrived outside Jamie Roberts, so will know just what lines to cut when Te'o powers through the direct route. Te'o can offer a subtle edge though, and Davies has hit prime form with the Scarlets at the back-end of the campaign.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.