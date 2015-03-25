 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Karl Dickson says referees are fitter than players and train to prevent injury

12 September 2017 03:53

Increasing ball in play time means referees are fitter than players in the modern game, according to former Harlequins scrum-half turned official Karl Dickson.

Dickson expects to oversee his first Aviva Premiership match this season after becoming the only former professional English player to make the transition.

The 35-year-old was appointed to the Rugby Football Union's panel of elite referees during the summer after three years of officiating outside the top tier on a part-time basis.

The biggest shock to the system for a man who made 169 appearances for Harlequins was the new conditioning demands being made of him.

"As a rugby player you're doing big weights and running, whereas referees are doing weights to prevent injury and conditioning," Dickson said.

"Referees are a lot fitter than players, I can tell you that for a fact now. If you took us referees and put them against a load of players, we'd be way above them because it's a different type of fitness.

"That was my biggest surpriseI was 'wow' at how much fitter than players they are. It took time to get up to speed with that."

The opening two rounds of the Premiership has produced a glut of tries but Wayne Barnes, England's top referee, is cautious over crediting law changes to the tackle and ruck for the high-scoring games.

"It was really interesting to go from Newcastle v Worcester, where there was lots of kicking and you wonder if this is a sign of things to come, and then go to Bath v Saracens where there's a lot of counter-rucking and lots of people contesting the breakdown," Barnes said.

"We all know what it's like when it comes to April and the ground has hardened a bit, Gloucester are running in seven tries and Exeter running in 10 tries.

"Last weekend was beautiful weather and I wonder if that has a bit to play. There weren't a lot of tries at Sale on a Friday night, so we need to wait and see if it's just one of those anomalies.

"This is a six-week block of Premiership games and by Europe we'll have a rough idea where we sit. Players are adapting well. The roles of sevens are changing but I think they're bright enough to change."

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it