Julian Savea weighs up rugby league move after losing All Blacks place

19 December 2017 09:59

New Zealand winger Julian Savea is considering switching codes to play rugby league after being dropped by the All Blacks.

Savea, who is just three short of Doug Howlett's All Blacks record of 49 tries, has not featured for his country since the drawn series against the British and Irish Lions in July.

When asked about switching from union to rugby league, the 27-year-old told newshub.co.nz: "It's always been in the back of my mind."

Savea said he would " definitely think about it" and added he would have to " weigh up the pros and cons and what's best for my family".

"The All Blacks is the end goal but not a real focus at the moment," he added.

Source: PA

