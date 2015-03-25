Josh Beaumont injury blow for Sale

Sale forward Josh Beaumont has been ruled out for three months with the biceps injury sustained in Friday's Aviva Premiership defeat by Harlequins.

Beaumont, an uncapped England squad member who can play at lock and number eight, was forced off in the first half at Twickenham Stoop after snapping the muscle's tendon.

"Josh will be out for three months. It's a blow as he had been playing really well and had adapted brilliantly to playing in the second row," Sale Sharks' director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

"He's had a few injury setbacks but he's only 23 and he's still a young lad. He's getting all the support he needs and I'm sure that he will come back bigger and stronger."

Beaumont's absence and the injuries incurred by Johnny Leota and Will Addison means Diamond is searching for "world class" signings at lock and centre.

"The message has gone out to agents that whether it is a short-term deal for three months or a long-term agreement for three years we are actively in the market for players in those two positions," Diamond said.

Source: PA

