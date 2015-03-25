Joseph, Kruis, Sinckler and Haskell left out of England training camp squad

Jonathan Joseph is among four British and Irish Lions omitted from England's squad for their three-day training camp in Oxford.

George Kruis, Kyle Sinckler and James Haskell have also been left out of the 33-man group that will gather on Sunday despite touring New Zealand with Warren Gatland during the summer.

Denny Solomona is absent after being reprimanded for a late night drinking session during the last England camp and there is still no place for in-form Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni.

Harlequins' rising star Marcus Smith, 18, is the headline inclusion in the squad for the final get together before autumn series against Argentina, Samoa and Australia.

"This camp in Oxford is a really positive opportunity for the group to come back together and sharpen our focus and preparation ahead of our first match against Argentina," head coach Eddie Jones said.

Joseph has been a mainstay in England's midfield since establishing himself in the team in 2015 and has only missed one of Jones' 20 matches in charge, against Italy in this year's RBS 6 Nations.

He scored a hat-trick against Scotland at Twickenham in the same competition but having been unable to force his way into the Lions' Test team, he has now been overlooked by England.

Kruis has endured an injury-hit start to the season after being struck by an ankle problem and Haskell has only just returned from hand surgery, but Sinckler has been playing for Harlequins and his omission is unexpected.

Solomona's exclusion is less of a surprise, but Rokoduguni has made an exhilarating start to the new campaign and his ongoing absence from Jones' plans is viewed as a mystery by many, especially while Marland Yarde continues to be selected.

It is the second appearance in an England squad for Smith, who served notice of his rich potential by guiding Harlequins to victory over Wasps on Sunday.

Northampton playmaker Piers Francis is included after impressing during the summer tour to Argentina despite not having played this season because of a jaw injury and there is also room for uncapped Bath hooker Tom Dunn.

"This is our most important game this year and we want the players to come away from camp having trained well with a clear plan of how we want to play and win against the Pumas," added Jones.

The squad includes 18 players who toured Argentina in June and 11 who travelled to New Zealand with the Lions.

Jones opened the door for the omitted Lions to force their way back into contention for the autumn series, which opens against Argentina on November 11.

"You have to remember this is a training squad for Oxford, we'll make selection calls for the autumn further down the line," Jones said.

"They're not in the squad for this camp, if things change there's a possibility they could be in the squad for the Argentina game.

"This is the training squad and these are the players I want to look at. I wouldn't jump at shadows just yet.

"Some guys need to work on their games and we've had those discussions with them. We don't think those coming back from injury will benefit from being with England."

Source: PA

