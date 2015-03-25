 
Jono Lance makes Worcester move

03 October 2017 03:24

Worcester have signed Australian fly-half Jono Lance on a short-term deal to boost their Aviva Premiership campaign.

The 27-year-old Western Force playmaker will bolster the Warriors' ranks at fly-half, alongside Tom Heathcote, Sam Olver and Jamie Shillcock.

"Jono is a player who's got vast experience at the top level having won Super Rugby titles with different clubs," said Worcester rugby director Gary Gold.

"He will help drive the competition for the number 10 jersey and we're looking forward to seeing what he has to offer."

Former Queensland Reds and Waratahs fly-half Lance admitted he is looking forward to his move, adding: "I'm really excited about the opportunity to represent the Warriors in the Aviva Premiership."

Source: PA

