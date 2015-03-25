 
Jonny Gray, Stuart Hogg and Ratu Tagive updates make it a bad day for Warriors

30 June 2017 06:54

Glasgow and Scotland pair Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg both face up to six months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Hogg saw his British and Irish Lions tour cut short because of a facial injury, suffering a fracture after colliding with team-mate Conor Murray in the victory over Crusaders.

His club revealed he had undergone surgery on the injury as well as an "underlying shoulder issue", which means he is expected to be on the sidelines for four to six months.

Lock Gray has been given the same prognosis for his spell out after returning home from Scotland's summer tour with a wrist injury.

And there was more bad news for Warriors as it was confirmed that 26-year-old Australian winger Ratu Tagive would miss six to nine months of action after rupturing his Achilles during pre-season training.

Source: PA

