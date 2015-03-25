 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Jon Welsh added to Scotland squad after injury strikes

13 November 2017 11:54

Scotland have called up Newcastle prop Jon Welsh after losing three players to injury.

WP Nel, Tim Swinson and Rob Harley have all been ruled out of the remainder of Scotland's autumn Test campaign.

Edinburgh prop Nel suffered a fractured arm during Saturday's victory over Samoa while Glasgow lock Swinson sustained a broken hand.

Swinson's Warriors team-mate, Harley, suffered a knee injury in training last week and will also miss the upcoming encounters against New Zealand and Australia.

Winger Tommy Seymour suffered a toe injury in the 44-38 triumph but the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed he would return to training this week following treatment.

Former Glasgow prop Welsh, 31, won the last of his 11 caps in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as